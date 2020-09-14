Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Washoe County Schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says COVID-19 cases have been reported at several locals schools.

The district says there have been two positive cases at Stead Elementary School, two at Bernice Mathews Elementary School, and one at Spanish Springs High School.

The WCSD is working in partnership with the Washoe County Health District to conduct contact tracing.

