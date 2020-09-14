Advertisement

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

A dog-like robot could help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely, keeping down potential exposure to the virus for others.
A dog-like robot could help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely, keeping down potential exposure to the virus for others.(Source: Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

The robot – named “Spot” – comes equipped with an infrared camera and three other monochrome cameras to get the vital signs without a doctor present.

The cameras can measure skin temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Researchers in Boston are testing one of the robots on volunteers.

While the idea is to use the robots in triage situations, their use could eventually be expanded to continuously monitor patients in their hospital rooms so busy doctors can check in on them virtually.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National Politics

Trump, Biden facing off on wildfires, climate change

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

National

FEMA switches gears to impending Sally

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County certificate showed.

Latest News

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

Fire

Slink Fire burns more than 26,000 acres; 54 percent contained

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The lightning-sparked fire started August 29

National

Pennsylvania boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a room for years while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.

National

Russian opposition leader Navalny able to leave hospital bed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Alexei Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20.

National

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade ‘re-imagined’ as television-only event this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 94th version of the iconic annual parade will be a television-only special presentation this year, the retailer and the city of New York City announced Monday.