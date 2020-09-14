Advertisement

DETR reveals problem for some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filers

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says a computer error is affecting some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) filers.

Authorities say a PUA system update this past weekend reset claims information for some PUA filers.

DETR is now working with the vendor to correct the issue, which could take 24 to 48 hours.

Once the correction is made, PUA claimants will be able to see the corrected information in their accounts.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

