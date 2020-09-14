DETR reveals problem for some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says a computer error is affecting some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) filers.

Authorities say a PUA system update this past weekend reset claims information for some PUA filers.

DETR is now working with the vendor to correct the issue, which could take 24 to 48 hours.

Once the correction is made, PUA claimants will be able to see the corrected information in their accounts.

