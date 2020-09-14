Advertisement

City of Sparks to swear in Ed Lawson as Mayor

Ed Lawson will be sworn in as the 26th mayor of Sparks.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ed Lawson will be sworn in as the 26th mayor for the City of Sparks on Monday following the death of Mayor Ron Smith.

Mayor Lawson will serve out the remainder of Mayor Smith’s term through the November 2022 election cycle.

“I’m extremely honored to have the great privilege of serving as mayor of the City of Sparks,” Lawson said. “I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend and mentor, Mayor Ron Smith, and plan to continue the amazing work he has done for this great city.”

Mayor Smith died August 19 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mayor Lawson was elected to the Sparks City Council in November 2010, reelected in 2014 and 2018 and was appointed Mayor Pro Tempore in November of 2018.

He has chosen Dian VanderWell to fill out his term as councilmember for Ward 2 through November of 2022.

During Monday’s meeting, the Sparks City Council will hold a confirmation vote in consideration of his choice. Should Council approve the selection of VanderWell, she will also be sworn in during Monday’s meeting. If Council chooses not to confirm his choice, they will be asked to bring forth the names of two qualified candidates at the September 28, 2020 City Council meeting. The mayor would then select one of those candidates to fill his vacant ward seat.

“Dian comes to us with 12 years of planning commission experience with Washoe County, the City of Sparks and the Regional Planning Commission,” Mayor Lawson said. “She is more than qualified, and I highly recommend her to fill the position as our Ward 2 councilmember.”

Monday’s council meeting will be held virtually. The swearing in ceremony takes place at 2 p.m.

