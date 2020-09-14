Advertisement

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Football fans watch TV's at Bully's in Sparks
Football fans watch TV's at Bully's in Sparks(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:39 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Football, food, and friends - a perfect combination during fall.

“(Football) is a great escape from the things that are going on (in life)," said San Francisco 49ers fan, Scott Yocom.

As important as football is to the Northern Nevada community, for Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill the sport is just as important to business. Every Bully’s location across Northern Nevada is operating at 50% capacity 100% of the time when football is on TV, according to Brian Clary, Bully’s director of operations.

The sports bar & grill changed some policies so customers can root on their favorite teams safely.

“All of our tables are six feet apart," Clary said. "(Employees) wipe down the menus. We are all wearing gloves. We are all wearing masks. When you walk in you need to have a mask on until you start eating or drinking.”

Once a customer is seated they can take advantage of deals exclusively for football, professional or college.

“We have great food specials," said Clary. “A chipotle chicken sandwich with fries is just $10.99. We are teamed up with great partners like Bud Light and Coors Light so we have great specials going on with our drinks as well.”

The location in the shopping center off of N. McCarran Blvd. and Pyramid Way in Sparks was busy for the morning and afternoon slate of games. Bully’s airs every contest.

“When you are sitting at home, you can only flip through your channels," Clary said. "This way (at Bully’s) you can watch two, three, four games at the same time.”

The selection of games is what drew Frances Gonzalez in. She is a New England Patriots fan who also supports Tom Brady. The six time Super Bowl champion signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. With two out of market teams to root for, the decision to come to Bully’s was easy for her.

“A lot of the Patriots games and Buccaneers games are not on TV," she said. "So being able to come (to Bully’s) is a godsend. I watched Brady’s first game (as a Buccaneer).”

If Bully’s is at capacity when a customer shows up they can sit outside until there is space available.

Bully’s also offers a curbside pickup option.

