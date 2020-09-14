Advertisement

10th Annual Run on Tuna drive underway, benefiting Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Over 120,000 Cans of Tuna have been collected since 2011
(KOLO)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:20 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 10th Annual Run on Tuna is underway as the annual fundraiser collects as many cans of tuna as they can.

Organizers say the overall goal for the month-long campaign is to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Hunger Action Month.

“We collect cans of tuna from friends, family, colleagues and like-minded people from the community all month long.  People can purchase cans of tuna or we can do it for them.  It’s just that simple,” states De De Rosene and Michelle Sturge, organizers of the event in a news release.

“Now, more than ever, we are so thankful for the Run on Tuna,” said Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in a news release. “The Food Bank continues to see dramatic increases in the numbers of people who need our help.   Our parent organization, Feeding America has estimated the percentage of children that will be food insecure in Nevada by the end of 2020 is at 28%.  We are grateful for partnerships like this one that help us to meet this need.”

How you can donate: People are asked to donate cans or send in money and cans will be purchased for them in their name. Organizers say all contributions will be spent on purchasing tuna cans and all tuna cans collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

1.) Venmo De De Rosene @Diane-Rosene

2.) Venmo Michelle Sturge @Michelle-Sturge

3.) Donate through Facebook Run on Tuna page Fundraiser

4.) Buy cans of tuna and deliver them to Chase International at 985 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Unit 110 Reno, Nevada 89521 during business hours

5.) Create your own Run on Tuna at your business or organization. Collect cans or money to donate.

Organizers say the reason why they picked tuna is because it’s high in protein, lasts on the shelf along time and is a food source the Food Bank always needs.

The month of September marks Hunger Action Month. The national campaign of Feeding America encourages communities to take an active role in ending hunger.

Run on Tuna drive ends on September 30th.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

News

Sparks police search for missing woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.

News

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Spaced out tables, sanitized menus help keep sports bar & grill from spreading COVID-19

News

Governor Sisolak issues statement regarding President Trump’s rallies in Nevada

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to host rallies in Nevada reckless and selfish.

Latest News

News

About 1,306 customers without power in northeast Reno, west Sparks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
Power may not be restored for all customers until late Sunday afternoon.

News

Bar Owners Prepare To Reopen in Washoe County

Updated: 12 hours ago

Education

Full distance learning Monday for Washoe School District students

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
“It was important to us that we were able to make the decision as early as possible to allow our families and staff time to make alternative plans for tomorrow,” the school district said in a statement.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 96 new cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

News

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Cars drove by and planes flew over the celebration for Ben Jeriorski

Health

Hazardous air pollution warning for Washoe County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
This is the first Stage 2 Air Pollution warning ever issued in Washoe County.