10th Annual Run on Tuna drive underway, benefiting Food Bank of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 10th Annual Run on Tuna is underway as the annual fundraiser collects as many cans of tuna as they can.

Organizers say the overall goal for the month-long campaign is to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Hunger Action Month.

“We collect cans of tuna from friends, family, colleagues and like-minded people from the community all month long. People can purchase cans of tuna or we can do it for them. It’s just that simple,” states De De Rosene and Michelle Sturge, organizers of the event in a news release.

“Now, more than ever, we are so thankful for the Run on Tuna,” said Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in a news release. “The Food Bank continues to see dramatic increases in the numbers of people who need our help. Our parent organization, Feeding America has estimated the percentage of children that will be food insecure in Nevada by the end of 2020 is at 28%. We are grateful for partnerships like this one that help us to meet this need.”

How you can donate: People are asked to donate cans or send in money and cans will be purchased for them in their name. Organizers say all contributions will be spent on purchasing tuna cans and all tuna cans collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

1.) Venmo De De Rosene @Diane-Rosene

2.) Venmo Michelle Sturge @Michelle-Sturge

3.) Donate through Facebook Run on Tuna page Fundraiser

4.) Buy cans of tuna and deliver them to Chase International at 985 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Unit 110 Reno, Nevada 89521 during business hours

5.) Create your own Run on Tuna at your business or organization. Collect cans or money to donate.

Organizers say the reason why they picked tuna is because it’s high in protein, lasts on the shelf along time and is a food source the Food Bank always needs.

The month of September marks Hunger Action Month. The national campaign of Feeding America encourages communities to take an active role in ending hunger.

Run on Tuna drive ends on September 30th.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.