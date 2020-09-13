Advertisement

WCSD reporting 3 new positive COVID-19 cases

By Riley Sorge
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is reporting three new COVID-19 cases within the district.

Two of the cases are from schools, the other at the Central Transportation Yard.

WSCD says Risley Elementary and Spanish Springs High School each have one new positive case.

The district is working in partnership with the Washoe County Health District to conduct contact tracing.

