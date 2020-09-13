Advertisement

Reno police announce arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

Olegario “Oleg” Carrasco Jr.
Olegario “Oleg” Carrasco Jr.(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department on Saturday announced the arrest of a suspect in an Aug. 16 shooting in northeast Reno.

The Regional Gang Unit on Thursday arrested Olegario “Oleg” Carrasco, Jr. 19, on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm where prohibited.

Police said there was a fight at the YoUnion apartments at 2780 Enterprise Road on Aug. 16 at about 12:30 a.m. and Carrasco shot an unarmed person several times in the torso at close range.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and recognized Carrasco from a previous armed robbery investigation, the Reno Police Department said.

Investigators arrested him Thursday about 8:07 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this crime can report it anonymously through Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or at http://secretwitness.com.

