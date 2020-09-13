Puppy rescued from rubble after California wildfire

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Search and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the puppy was covered in soot when it was found hiding Friday in what appears to be parts of a metal engine on a large property in Berry Creek, a tiny hamlet in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of San Francisco.

The puppy was taken to a veterinary’s office for treatment of minor burns.

Authorities later learned the owner of the property had several dogs and wasn’t able to grab them all before fleeing from the fast-moving flames.

These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today.... Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Megan McMann, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says deputies temporarily named the puppy Trooper until it can be reunited with its family.

Nine people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been confirmed dead since lightning-caused fires that started weeks ago merged into a monster that largely destroyed the town. A search continued for 19 people who remained unaccounted for.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.