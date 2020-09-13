Advertisement

Puppy rescued from rubble after California wildfire

Butte County Sheriff Deputies and Search and Rescue helped save this puppy
Butte County Sheriff Deputies and Search and Rescue helped save this puppy(Butte County Sheriff)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Search and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the puppy was covered in soot when it was found hiding Friday in what appears to be parts of a metal engine on a large property in Berry Creek, a tiny hamlet in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of San Francisco.

The puppy was taken to a veterinary’s office for treatment of minor burns.

Authorities later learned the owner of the property had several dogs and wasn’t able to grab them all before fleeing from the fast-moving flames.

These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today....

Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Megan McMann, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says deputies temporarily named the puppy Trooper until it can be reunited with its family.

Nine people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been confirmed dead since lightning-caused fires that started weeks ago merged into a monster that largely destroyed the town. A search continued for 19 people who remained unaccounted for.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

California governor signs bill changing sex offender law

Updated: 50 minutes ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that would give judges a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor.

News

WCSD reporting 3 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
3 new cases within the district.

Politics

President Trump arrives for Minden campaign rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Hundreds have gathered for the campaign rally in Douglas County.

Crime

Reno police announce arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Gang Unit arrested Olegario “Oleg” Carrasco, 19, on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm where prohibited.

Latest News

Crime

After 3-county chase, suspect stopped by spike strips in California

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Donald Cota, 49, was booked into the Plumas County jail on a felony charge of evading as well as charges of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcards

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 51 new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

State

Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver says the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.

News

US 50 Road Construction In California

Updated: 11 hours ago
Expect traffic delays as the California Department of Transportation does work on U.S. 50 west of South Lake Tahoe.

News

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell passes away at 74

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Crowell passed away early Saturday morning at the VA hospital in Reno