Oldest living U.S. Veteran of WWII celebrates 111th birthday in New Orleans
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:39 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - The nation’s oldest World War II veteran is a little older. Lawrence Brooks is turning 111-years-old.
The National World War II Museum says he got a serenade, aerobatics and a military flyover for his birthday.
He watched from his porch in New Orleans.
Brooks also got about 10,000 birthday cards thanks to a public campaign.
Brooks was part of a predominately African American Battalion during the war.
The museum says his rank was private first class.
