Oldest living U.S. Veteran of WWII celebrates 111th birthday in New Orleans

(CNN) - The nation’s oldest World War II veteran is a little older. Lawrence Brooks is turning 111-years-old.

The National World War II Museum says he got a serenade, aerobatics and a military flyover for his birthday.

He watched from his porch in New Orleans.

Brooks also got about 10,000 birthday cards thanks to a public campaign.

Brooks was part of a predominately African American Battalion during the war.

The museum says his rank was private first class.

