Advertisement

Oldest living U.S. Veteran of WWII celebrates 111th birthday in New Orleans

Lawrence Brooks, a New Orleans native and the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II, celebrated his 111th birthday at his home in New Orleans.
Lawrence Brooks, a New Orleans native and the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II, celebrated his 111th birthday at his home in New Orleans.(CNN/National WWII Museum)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:39 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The nation’s oldest World War II veteran is a little older. Lawrence Brooks is turning 111-years-old.

The National World War II Museum says he got a serenade, aerobatics and a military flyover for his birthday.

He watched from his porch in New Orleans.

Brooks also got about 10,000 birthday cards thanks to a public campaign.

Brooks was part of a predominately African American Battalion during the war.

The museum says his rank was private first class.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Puppy rescued from rubble after California wildfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Search and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

News

California governor signs bill changing sex offender law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that would give judges a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor.

News

WCSD reporting 3 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
3 new cases within the district.

Politics

President Trump arrives for Minden campaign rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Hundreds have gathered for the campaign rally in Douglas County.

Latest News

Crime

Reno police announce arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Gang Unit arrested Olegario “Oleg” Carrasco, 19, on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm where prohibited.

Crime

After 3-county chase, suspect stopped by spike strips in California

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
Donald Cota, 49, was booked into the Plumas County jail on a felony charge of evading as well as charges of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcards

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 51 new cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

State

Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver says the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.

News

‘At Ready’ Confederate statue removed from Court Square Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WVIR
The statue depicts a Confederate soldier in uniform, two cannons and cannonballs and has stood in Court Square since 1909.