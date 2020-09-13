Advertisement

New Nevada university chief focusing on transparency, trust

Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.(Western Nevada College)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP0 - The new head of Nevada’s university system says she’s no “ivory tower academic,” and thinks being the daughter of a teenage mother and a father who struggled with addiction makes her a lot like the 100,000 students in the Silver State’s higher education system.

Melody Rose began Sept. 1 as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education with 25 years of experience in higher education, including as chancellor of the Oregon university system.

She tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusion, transparency and trust will be key for the Nevada system.

