New Nevada university chief focusing on transparency, trust

LAS VEGAS (AP0 - The new head of Nevada’s university system says she’s no “ivory tower academic,” and thinks being the daughter of a teenage mother and a father who struggled with addiction makes her a lot like the 100,000 students in the Silver State’s higher education system.

Melody Rose began Sept. 1 as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education with 25 years of experience in higher education, including as chancellor of the Oregon university system.

She tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusion, transparency and trust will be key for the Nevada system.

