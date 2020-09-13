Advertisement

Full distance learning Monday for Washoe School District students

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday will be a full distance learning day due to air pollution, the Washoe County School District announced Sunday.

The bad air on Sunday was not forecast to improve significantly on Monday, the district said. Teachers will contact students and families to arrange for distance learning plans.

“It was important to us that we were able to make the decision as early as possible to allow our families and staff time to make alternative plans for tomorrow,” the school district said in a statement.

School meals will be available Monday for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals include a one-day breakfast and lunch pack. Families should go to the Nutrition Services Center Central Kitchen Facility at 585 Spice Islands Court in Sparks. All students, free, reduced, or paid, are welcome, and fees will be charged later for paying students. Please provide your students' names and school.

Incline families will receive information about meal distribution separately.

