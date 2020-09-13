California governor signs bill changing sex offender law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that would give judges a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor.

The bill - touted as bringing legal equality to LGBTQ defendants - was signed Friday.

Currently, judges can decide whether to put someone on the sex offender registry only if the case involved a man having voluntary vaginal intercourse.

The measure expands that discretion to cases involving oral or anal sex.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.