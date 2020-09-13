Advertisement

California governor signs bill changing sex offender law

(KOLO)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that would give judges a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor.

The bill - touted as bringing legal equality to LGBTQ defendants - was signed Friday.

Currently, judges can decide whether to put someone on the sex offender registry only if the case involved a man having voluntary vaginal intercourse.

The measure expands that discretion to cases involving oral or anal sex.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Puppy rescued from rubble after California wildfire

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Search and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

News

WCSD reporting 3 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
3 new cases within the district.

Politics

President Trump arrives for Minden campaign rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Hundreds have gathered for the campaign rally in Douglas County.

Crime

Reno police announce arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Gang Unit arrested Olegario “Oleg” Carrasco, 19, on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm where prohibited.

Latest News

Crime

After 3-county chase, suspect stopped by spike strips in California

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Donald Cota, 49, was booked into the Plumas County jail on a felony charge of evading as well as charges of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcards

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 51 new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

State

Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver says the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.

News

US 50 Road Construction In California

Updated: 11 hours ago
Expect traffic delays as the California Department of Transportation does work on U.S. 50 west of South Lake Tahoe.

News

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell passes away at 74

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Crowell passed away early Saturday morning at the VA hospital in Reno