California governor signs bill changing sex offender law
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that would give judges a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor.
The bill - touted as bringing legal equality to LGBTQ defendants - was signed Friday.
Currently, judges can decide whether to put someone on the sex offender registry only if the case involved a man having voluntary vaginal intercourse.
The measure expands that discretion to cases involving oral or anal sex.
