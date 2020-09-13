‘At Ready’ Confederate statue removed from Court Square Saturday

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albermarle County’s ‘At Ready' statue was removed Saturday after the Board of Supervisors decided at a Sept. 2 meeting that it will come down.

The statue depicts a Confederate soldier in uniform, two cannons and cannonballs and has stood in Court Square since 1909.

No on-site public viewing of the removal was allowed because of gathering restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

The monuments will be moved to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market where they will be rededicated to all Virginia soldiers.

