About 7,200 customers without power in northeast Reno, west Sparks

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:54 A.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports the number of customers without power has grown to 7,249.

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 7,000 NV Energy customers are without power Sunday morning.

The outages were reported about 9:21 a.m. power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., NV Energy reports.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

The outages are mainly in northeast Reno, Sparks from about Rock Boulevard west and the Conductor Heights area of Sparks south of Interstate 80.

