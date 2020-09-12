Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

LAS VEGAS - Lawyers representing the Encore Las Vegas have filed a trespassing lawsuit against 20 unknown people after a fight occurred at the hotel over Labor Day weekend.

The lawsuit was filed by Wynn Las Vegas, which owns Encore. Videos of the fight circulated on social media.

The videos show a group of people in a hallway swinging at each other and casino security as a crowd observes. The 20 defendants are not identified and are listed in the lawsuit as “DOE Individuals.”

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver says the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)