Advertisement

Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore towers are pictured Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Wynn Las Vegas and Encore towers are pictured Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(Isaac Brekken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS - Lawyers representing the Encore Las Vegas have filed a trespassing lawsuit against 20 unknown people after a fight occurred at the hotel over Labor Day weekend.

The lawsuit was filed by Wynn Las Vegas, which owns Encore. Videos of the fight circulated on social media.

The videos show a group of people in a hallway swinging at each other and casino security as a crowd observes. The 20 defendants are not identified and are listed in the lawsuit as “DOE Individuals.”

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver says the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 51 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcasd

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

Politics

Douglas County releases logistical details for President Trump’s visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Parking will be at 2300 U.S. 395 North and parking opens at 4 p.m. There will be no private vehicle access to the airport.

News

US 50 Road Construction In California

Updated: 2 hours ago
Expect traffic delays as the California Department of Transportation does work on U.S. 50 west of South Lake Tahoe.

Latest News

Breaking News

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell passes away at 74

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Crowell passed away early Saturday morning at the VA hospital in Reno

News

Raising Awareness For Suicide Risk

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

National Guard Pilot and Crew Face Danger to Save Lives in Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Sparks police warn about scammers posing as service workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
“Please take caution with those that enter your residence and keep personal information secured,” police said in a statement.

News

Washoe judge clears way for trial in four 2019 homicides

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has cleared the way for a Salvadoran immigrant to be tried in Reno for all four homicides he’s accused of committing during a six-day crime rampage in two Nevada counties in January 2019.

News

Local prep athletes protest fall season’s postponement as other states reverse course

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
With some states moving their fall seasons back from 2021 to 2020, many of Northern Nevada's athletes want the same.