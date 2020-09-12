Washoe judge clears way for trial in four 2019 homicides

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge has cleared the way for a Salvadoran immigrant to be tried in Reno for all four homicides he’s accused of committing during a six-day crime rampage in two Nevada counties in January 2019.

Wilber Martinez-Guzman is facing the death penalty after he was indicted last year in the killing of an elderly Reno couple and two Gardnerville women.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in March that Washoe County prosecutors lacked jurisdiction to indict the 21-year-old for killings outside the county.

But Judge Connie Steinheimer reinstated the indictment this week. She has scheduled a hearing Wednesday on his lawyer’s bid to postpone the trial indefinitely.

