Advertisement

Sparks police warn about scammers posing as service workers

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(WJHG)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department warns people to beware of unscheduled visits by people who say they are solicitors or service workers.

This follows an incident Thursday about 4:30 p.m. when a man went to a home in the 1800 block of H Street in west Sparks.

The man convinced the woman who lived there he was an alarm company representative and that he came to check on the status of her alarm system. He got inside the home and got the code to the alarm system as well as her Social Security number and financial information. He left when she mentioned her son would be coming to the home soon.

“Please take caution with those that enter your residence and keep personal information secured,” police said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call dispatch at 75-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell passes away at 74

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Crowell passed away early Saturday morning at the VA hospital in Reno

News

Washoe judge clears way for trial in four 2019 homicides

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has cleared the way for a Salvadoran immigrant to be tried in Reno for all four homicides he’s accused of committing during a six-day crime rampage in two Nevada counties in January 2019.

News

Local prep athletes protest fall season’s postponement as other states reverse course

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
With some states moving their fall seasons back from 2021 to 2020, many of Northern Nevada's athletes want the same.

Business

DETR: Nevada approved for Low Wage Assistance Program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Nevada to receive $224 million in supplemental financial support.

Latest News

News

New California law helps former inmate firefighters get jobs

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill giving California’s inmate firefighters a shot at becoming professional firefighters once they complete their sentences.

News

Northern Nevada's High School Student Athletes Fighting to Start Season Sooner

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Remembering 9-11 in 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
In other years we've marked the anniversary of the 9-11 attack with large attendance memorials. This year was different.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 17 hours ago
Smoke and haze will be in the forecast through early next week at least, as California wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures will be hot, above average for the middle of September. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and a cool-down late next work week. The track and timing are still uncertain, but showers are also possible with this system. Stay tuned. -Jeff

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 58 new cases, 22 recoveries

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 147.

Coronavirus

Washoe County child diagnosed with rare disease connected to COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
MIS-C can affect COVID-19 patients under the age of 20.