Sparks police warn about scammers posing as service workers

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department warns people to beware of unscheduled visits by people who say they are solicitors or service workers.

This follows an incident Thursday about 4:30 p.m. when a man went to a home in the 1800 block of H Street in west Sparks.

The man convinced the woman who lived there he was an alarm company representative and that he came to check on the status of her alarm system. He got inside the home and got the code to the alarm system as well as her Social Security number and financial information. He left when she mentioned her son would be coming to the home soon.

“Please take caution with those that enter your residence and keep personal information secured,” police said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call dispatch at 75-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

