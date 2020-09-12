Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Smoke and haze will be in the forecast through early next week at least, as California wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures will be hot, above average for the middle of September. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and a cool-down late next work week. The track and timing are still uncertain, but showers are also possible with this system. Stay tuned. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke and haze will impact air quality at times through the weekend. Expect changes next week with clouds, cooler temps and a few showers.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Quiet, smoky weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with warmer temperatures. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and cooler weather, along with possible showers next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke from California fires will return tonight which will impact air quality and visibility through tomorrow.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Wed AM wx

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:14 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Blowing dust is impacting air quality and visibility across northern Nevada this morning. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 11 am.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot Labor Day afternoon with record-breaking temperatures. Winds will pick up this afternoon with Red Flag Warnings in effect through tomorrw.

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day Forecast staring Sep. 5