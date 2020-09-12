Remembering 9-11 in 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each year we’ve marked this date with gatherings large and small, at ground zero in New York and three thousand miles distant here at home.

All these ceremonies tapped the same shared memories of loss and unity of purpose. There’s obvious value in gatherings like these, but today’s calendar reads 2020, and this year, as well all know, is like no other. It left its own stamp on today’s memorials, but didn’t stop us from making them part of our day.

At the Silver Legacy it was marked by silence and song. An announcer asked for a moment of silence. Quiet replaced the normal sounds of a casino floor, followed by The Row employee Tracy Adamson singing “God Bless America.”

Elsewhere there were silent reminders of what we lost on 9-11. At the Sparks Fire Station One, two placards bore the face and names of New York firefighters lost that day.

A similar sight at the airport. Firefighters gear and a wreath invited travelers to remember those sacrifices.

At the Atlantis the public was invited to join a different common cause at a 9-11 blood drive.

And at the Sparks Marina, the veterans organization Team RWB invited all to stage their own personal act of remembrance, one by one on their own schedule to carry a flag while walking the circumference of the lake.

“It’s a personal journey, making your way around just reflecting," said spokeswoman Jennifer Vogt, " whether you do it alone or with friends and family.”

They called it a “Moving Tribute” and it was to continue until 7 followed by an informal gathering.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.