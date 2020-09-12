Advertisement

Peppermill Sportsbook brings back unique contests for NFL season

New monitors display real-time odds for bettors at the Peppermill Sportsbook.
New monitors display real-time odds for bettors at the Peppermill Sportsbook.(KOLO)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:12 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (September 8, 2020) – Get ready for this year’s NFL season at the Peppermill Reno Sports Book, where football fans can participate in weekly contests and compete for cash and prizes. Last Fan Standing, Pro Football Progressive, and Dream Team Draft return, along with an all-new Play the Pros Mobile for Nevada residents.

Fans have the chance to win $25,000 cash with the Last Fan Standing Double Elimination Football Contest, which begins Thursday, September 10. Every week, players will pick the straight-up winner of one game of his or her choosing. Correct picks advance to the next week, and two losses will eliminate players from the rest of the contest. Up to 10 teams can be selected each week for a $25 entry fee, or five entries for $100. No entries will be accepted after all the Week 1 games have kicked off, and the Last Fan Standing will take home the cash grand prize.

For a chance to win weekly prizes, compete in the Pro Football Progressive, where players are challenged to pick the winners from all 14 Sunday and Monday games every week without a point spread. Play as many times you’d like for just $5 per bet. A perfect 14 out of 14 sweep will win the entire progressive jackpot that starts at $5,000.

Dream Team Draft, which lets fans choose players from any NFL team to create the best Dream Team lineup possible. Fans can play for a chance to win during all 17 weeks of the regular season, with 75 weekly winners and a $1,000 grand prize to the highest scoring team each week. Enter the Dream Team Draft by earning 20 Passport Rewards Tier Points each week, for a maximum of two entries, and try your hand at winning more than $50,000 in total prizes.

Download Peppermill’s mobile sports betting app to participate in Play the Pros Mobile! Make your picks against the spread each week for a chance at a share of $1,000 in Cash Prizes. The best record each week will receive $500 in cash! Make your first deposit of $40 or more* to play. Contest is open to Nevada residents only.

