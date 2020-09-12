Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcasd

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A U.S. Postal Service postcard sent to its customers gives bad advice for Nevada voters, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Saturday in a statement.

The postcard said voters should request a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before election day and should add postage to the return envelope if needed.

“These recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters,” the statement said.

All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election, Cegavske said.

“Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year,” the statement said. “Additionally, all ballot return envelopes are postage prepaid, meaning voters do not need to add any postage to their ballot return envelope in order to vote by mail.”

The Secretary of State’s Office was not made aware of the postcard before it was sent out and it was not consulted for input.

To get voting information, the statement said to the go to https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections or call 775-684-5705 or email nvelect@sos.nv.gov.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

