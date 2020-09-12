Advertisement

Local prep athletes protest fall season’s postponement as other states reverse course

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s high school athletes aren’t going quietly as their seasons remain postponed.

With some states reversing course on moving all sports to 2021, Nevada remains in the minority of the country when it comes to fall sports competing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This senior year is what I’ve been working for," said Justin Harley, a football player at Damonte Ranch High School. “I’m relying on this for college, getting to the next level and continuing my education.”

In August, Nevada became one of a handful of states to move its fall sports season to the spring of 2021. Since then, many have stuck to it, but others - including Michigan and Delaware - have recently voted to change those plans and start playing now.

At Tuesday’s Washoe County School District Board of Trustees meeting from Sparks High School, dozens of local student-athletes gathered to protest the delay to the season. Nevada’s plan calls for a shortened six-week season with practices beginning in February.

“You never realize how much you love something until it’s gone from you,” said Weston Smith, a sophomore football player at Damonte Ranch. “Every school day last year, I’d be excited to come because I had Friday nights to look forward to.”

Smith, who’s set to be the Mustangs' starting quarterback, was one of the few who spoke directly to the board on behalf of the student-athletes.

The outcome wasn’t what they’d hoped for.

“The school board just shot us down, saying it’s up to the NIAA, and there’s nothing they can do,” said Smith, citing conflicting responses. "That’s the opposite of what we hear from the NIAA, who says it’s up to the school board.”

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has maintained it defers to school superintendents on this matter.

“People were just pointing fingers at each other, saying this and that," said Harley, who was at the protest. "It’s like, what’s really going on?”

Fellow Damonte Ranch senior, Ethan Kulpin, says it’s frustrating to watch surrounding states and the majority of the country holding a fall sports season while Nevada waits on the sideline.

“We have a bunch of other states in the U.S. that are changing and going with playing fall sports and helping their students," said Kulpin, who is switching positions from quarterback to wide receiver, hoping to further his career in college. “It’s not fair for Nevada not to be doing that to their students.”

"We just hope someone takes leadership and changes on this.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

DETR: Nevada Approved for Low Wage Assistance Program

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Nevada to receive $224 million in supplemental financial support.

News

New California law helps former inmate firefighters get jobs

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill giving California’s inmate firefighters a shot at becoming professional firefighters once they complete their sentences.

News

Northern Nevada's High School Student Athletes Fighting to Start Season Sooner

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Remembering 9-11 in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
In other years we've marked the anniversary of the 9-11 attack with large attendance memorials. This year was different.

Latest News

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Smoke and haze will be in the forecast through early next week at least, as California wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures will be hot, above average for the middle of September. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and a cool-down late next work week. The track and timing are still uncertain, but showers are also possible with this system. Stay tuned. -Jeff

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 58 new cases, 22 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 147.

Coronavirus

Washoe County child diagnosed with rare disease connected to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
MIS-C can affect COVID-19 patients under the age of 20.

Crime

Fatal shooting involving Reno Police ruled justified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Detectives say Nicolas Sedano was driving a stolen car and accelerated toward a Reno Police officer, hitting him, leading officers to fire their guns at him

Business

Giving back: slot machine players donate loose change to local charities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Slot machine players at the Atlantis have donated more than $100,000 in loose change to charities over the last two years

News

Tribute underway in Sparks to remember those lost on and after 9/11

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As the nation remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, people are also coming together at the Sparks Marina to walk and run in remembrance of those lost on and after 9/11.