Advertisement

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2013 file photo shows Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2013 file photo shows Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.

Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.

“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said.

For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children — and adults — use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.

Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 51 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

State

Nevada warns of incorrect voter info in USPS postcasd

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.

State

Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver says the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.

Politics

Douglas County releases logistical details for President Trump’s visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Parking will be at 2300 U.S. 395 North and parking opens at 4 p.m. There will be no private vehicle access to the airport.

Latest News

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

News

US 50 Road Construction In California

Updated: 2 hours ago
Expect traffic delays as the California Department of Transportation does work on U.S. 50 west of South Lake Tahoe.

Breaking News

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell passes away at 74

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Crowell passed away early Saturday morning at the VA hospital in Reno

News

Raising Awareness For Suicide Risk

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

National Guard Pilot and Crew Face Danger to Save Lives in Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Sally off Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.