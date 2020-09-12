Douglas County releases logistical details for President Trump’s visit

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County said Saturday it weighed health concerns against First Amendment Rights before allowing President Donald Trump to campaign Saturday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

“I am proud and amazed by the quality and professionalism of everyone involved,” Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates said in a statement. “Our outstanding team of county agencies and first responders worked with the Secret Service to organize plans for a safe and secure event within 48 hours. We consider Douglas County fortunate to have the opportunity to host any president or presidential candidates and to listen to what they have to say about the future of our great nation.”

The event scheduled for 7 p.m. will encourage the use of masks and have thermometer temperature screenings, Douglas County said.

Parking will be at 2300 U.S. 395 North and parking opens at 4 p.m. The county said no onsite parking or tickets are available and there will be no private vehicle access to the airport. The county said there will be shuttles to transport people to and from the event. Drivers should expect delays in both directions on U.S. 395.

As of noon, these roads will be closed: Heybourne Road and Firebrand Road; Heybourne Road and Park Place; Heybourne and Meridian Boulevard; Johnson Lane and U.S. 395; and Heybourne Road and Johnson Lane.

STORY: President Trump appearance planned for Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

