DETR: Nevada Approved for Low Wage Assistance Program

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced today that Nevada’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Grant Program has been approved.

Nevada’s request of nearly $224 million, the maximum the State could ask for, will provide claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August with up to an additional $300 per week in temporary supplemental financial support. LWA payments will be issued to eligible individuals retroactive to the week ending August 1. 2020.

Nevada has been approved for three weeks of funds and plans now to apply for additional funds to cover up to three more weeks.

With the application approved, the State is working on the necessary technology changes to the current system to accommodate the program. DETR estimates it will take four to six weeks to complete system updates before the agency can begin issuing payments to eligible claimants. No action is required from eligible claimants.

“We are pleased that we are able to move forward in providing this additional benefit to eligible Nevadans. The Department is committed to implementing the needed system updates as quickly as possible so Nevadans can receive this additional unemployment compensation,” said DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata.

Under the terms of program, funding for the grants will terminate when the balance of the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) reaches $25 billion, or when FEMA expends $44 billion on this program from the DRF, whichever is first. FEMA continually monitors the DRF balance and should the DRF reach a level where funds will soon be depleted, FEMA will notify states that the program may soon terminate.

