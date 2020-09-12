Advertisement

After 3-county chase, suspect stopped by spike strips in California

(KOSA)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -An Oroville, Calif., man was arrested Friday after a three-county chase in California.

Donald Cota, 49, was booked into the Plumas County jail on a felony charge of evading as well as charges of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office asked the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a chase of Cota, who was heading west on California 36 from Lassen County to Plumas County. Cota sped away from a Lassen deputy after the deputy turned around. The chase continued at speeds of up to 90 mph until a California Highway Patrol officer deployed spike strips about a mile inside Tehama County and stopped the fleeing pickup truck.

Authorities negotiated with him for 15 minutes and Cota still refused to get out of the vehicle, so they fired a bean bag to break his passenger window in preparation to send a Lassen County Sheriff’s Office police dog into the pickup truck cab. Cota then surrendered, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said.

