Washoe County child diagnosed with rare disease connected to COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting the County’s first case of MultiSystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disease that has been connected to young COVID-19 patients.

The patient reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, but was then hospitalized with MIS-C symptoms.

MIS-C can cause fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue. The symptoms vary from child to child.

Health authorities say MIS-C can occur two to four weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the age of 20.

The cause and risk factors for MIS-C are not well understood. Experts say early identification, diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent damage to internal organs.

More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website

