Washoe County child diagnosed with rare disease connected to COVID-19
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting the County’s first case of MultiSystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disease that has been connected to young COVID-19 patients.
The patient reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, but was then hospitalized with MIS-C symptoms.
MIS-C can cause fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue. The symptoms vary from child to child.
Health authorities say MIS-C can occur two to four weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the age of 20.
The cause and risk factors for MIS-C are not well understood. Experts say early identification, diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent damage to internal organs.
More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website
