Advertisement

Washoe County child diagnosed with rare disease connected to COVID-19

MGN
MGN (WABI)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:36 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting the County’s first case of MultiSystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disease that has been connected to young COVID-19 patients.

The patient reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, but was then hospitalized with MIS-C symptoms.

MIS-C can cause fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue. The symptoms vary from child to child.

Health authorities say MIS-C can occur two to four weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the age of 20.

The cause and risk factors for MIS-C are not well understood. Experts say early identification, diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent damage to internal organs.

More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Northern Nevada divorce rates go up amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
Counseling services are working with relationships that are seeking separation at alarming rates since March as a result of the impacts of COVID-19.

News

85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

News

85-year-old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Mary Mendez credits rest, hydrating, and faith to her recovery

Health

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
At least five our states are getting full funding.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 15 new cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Education

COVID-19 case at Van Gorder Elementary School

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
It does not appear anyone else will be excluded from the school.