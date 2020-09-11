Advertisement

UNR Student political groups look for members by other means

By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the past four years, students up at UNR have been exposed to politics on campus through some major events and heavy hitters.

Four years ago, Bernie Sanders spoke on campus. University students participated in the Nevada Caucuses.

Last October then presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd inside the student union. Two years ago, Sanders returned to endorse Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Jackie Rosen.

It did not go unnoticed by Republicans on campus. Those students held Trump banners on the third flood of the parking garage right next to the Rosen rally.

These days however, all is quiet.

“Even last semester there would be people all over the place,” says Ryan Usher with the College Republicans of UNR. “Bikes up and down the hill. So, it is very barren now,” he says.

Usher says before COVID, he could make contact with students who might be interested in joining the College Republicans of UNR.

That would be ideal these days since he says his organization is in a rebuilding phase.

“So initially my plan coming into this semester was to have tabling events for freshman week and orientation,” he says. But due to COVID those events have gone virtual."

“We had a few meetings over quarantine virtually to try and see how we were going to plan ahead for the year,” says Devika Bararis with the UNR Young Democrats.

Bararia says their group has enough members to be recognized by the university. Still it’s a challenge to politically engage students through things like Facebook or Instagram She agrees one-on-one is the best way capture attention.

“I think it would be easier if we could set a table up on campus and engage directly,” she says. “But I think the steps we are taking are the absolute that we can. We are having voter registration drives we are having candidates.”

Both sides say they would love a visit by the presidential candidates or their running mates on campus. But social distancing means large rallies and voter registration drives in person are out of the question.

Both GOP and Democratic student organizations at UNR will have to depend upon what their generation is best at: social media.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP leaders charge bias in rally cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Political fallout from the cancellation of a Trump campaign rally originally scheduled for Saturday at the airport continues as alternative plans remain a mystery.

Politics

Airport Trump Rally canceled, accusations of bias follow

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:15 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
A planned campaign rally for President Trump at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has been canceled. The airport says the decision was due to current pandemic restrictions. Campaign spokesmen say it was a case of political bias.

Politics

Reno-Tahoe Airport says Trump campaign rally violates state directive

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
The airport said the 5,000-person gathering would be in violation of their lease agreements due to Gov. Sisolak’s directive of no gatherings in excess of 50 people

News

Libertarians hold rally in Reno

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:31 PM PDT
An estimated 50 libertarians came to Reno's Idlewild Park Wednesday evening to hear from VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Latest News

Crime

Police investigate possible shot fired at LA Trump caravan

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM PDT
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
One motorist reported a flat tire. Investigators didn’t immediately confirm whether a gun was fired.

Politics

Washoe County voting locations, hours announced

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Early voting is available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM PDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:59 AM PDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM PDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:57 PM PDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.