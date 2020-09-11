Advertisement

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Smith Valley

(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SMITH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man is facing open murder charges after a deadly shooting in Smith Valley.

Matthew Strain
Matthew Strain(Lyon County Sheriffs' Office)

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 8:30 Thursday night to the area of State Route 338 and Canal Road.

Deputies say 29-year-old Matthew Strain, of Sun Valley, was in a single-vehicle crash. He started walking north along the highway and flagged down a truck. The driver, Zachary Sanchez, 39, got out of the truck and was allegedly shot by Strain.

Another truck driver stopped and Strain allegedly tried to steal his truck. That driver was able to drive away.

Deputies arrived and found Strain hiding nearby. He was arrested for open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

