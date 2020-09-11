Advertisement

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The federal government has refused to fully fund the Nevada National Guard’s COVID-19 response through the end of the year, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said Thursday.

The state learned of the White House decision on Wednesday night, the governor’s office said.

After the guard was activated in early April, the federal government covered 100 percent of the cost. In early August, the White House said it was pay for 75 percent of the cost through Dec. 31 but the White House agreed to full funding of the National Guard in five other states for COVID-19 efforts.

“There is no rational justification for providing some states full federal funding for the Guard and denying a state like Nevada, which is still facing an increased transmission risk in our largest counties and devastating economic impacts as a result of this pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The Nevada National Guard has led our state in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be critical to the success of our recovery efforts going forward. I am disappointed in the president’s decision and urge him to reconsider based on Nevada’s current situation. As governor, I will continue to advocate to bring in more federal funds to help Nevada’s ongoing response efforts.”

Nevada will use Coronavirus Relief Funds to cover the costs of the guard’s efforts.

The Nevada National Guard established four ongoing community-based sample collection sites and staffed 24 mobile sample collection teams around rural Nevada. Ten of the mobile teams traveled to Native American communities throughout the state, the governor’s office said in a statement.

