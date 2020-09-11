School is on Friday for Washoe County schools, for now

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says it is planning for classes as normal for Friday, September 11, 2020, but that could change.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense smoke advisory. At 4 A.M., the District’s Emergency Manager will consult with the National Weather Service. If the smoke is in the unhealthy range or worse, the district will shift to a full distance learning day.

If the District shifts to a full distance learning day, families will be informed through a Connect Ed message.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.