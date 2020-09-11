President Trump appearance planned Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - President Trump’s campaign website confirms he plans to hold a rally Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The airport also posted a notice on its website saying it would be hosting a VIP guest, and at the direction of the Secret Service and other public officials, the airport will be closed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The airports says a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be issued preventing aircraft from arriving, departing or transitioning the airspace.

According to the president’s campaign site, the event is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m.

The president was originally scheduled to speak Saturday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, but the airport authority denied the event saying it would be in violation of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive limiting events to 50 people.

