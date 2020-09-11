Outdoor fires now prohibited in Washoe County due to fire danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has issued an order banning outdoor recreational and cooking fires in the Fire District, except the use of propane barbecues.

The prohibition includes wood fires, propane fire pits or the use of charcoal briquettes. The order is in effect immediately and will last until further notice.

“We’ve seen the devastation of wildfires locally and in neighboring states like California, Oregon, and Washington and we must take immediate action to decrease the potential of wildfires in unincorporated Washoe County,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore.

