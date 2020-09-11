Advertisement

Outdoor fires now prohibited in Washoe County due to fire danger

Generic campfire picture.
Generic campfire picture.(Pixaby and MGN)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has issued an order banning outdoor recreational and cooking fires in the Fire District, except the use of propane barbecues.

The prohibition includes wood fires, propane fire pits or the use of charcoal briquettes. The order is in effect immediately and will last until further notice.

“We’ve seen the devastation of wildfires locally and in neighboring states like California, Oregon, and Washington and we must take immediate action to decrease the potential of wildfires in unincorporated Washoe County,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tribute underway in Sparks to remember those lost on and after 9/11

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As the nation remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, people are also coming together at the Sparks Marina to walk and run in remembrance of those lost on and after 9/11.

Politics

President Trump appearance planned Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
According to the president’s campaign site, the event is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m.

News

Nevada advisories warn of unhealthy smoke from wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials suggested staying indoors, limiting outdoor activity and keeping windows closed.

KOLO Cares

Balloon race pilots honor first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Organizers said the display was in honor of those heroes who have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe.

Latest News

News

Atlantis and Vitalant hosts annual Heroes Remembered blood drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Atlantis and Vitalant is hosting its annual Heroes Remembered blood drive in honor of 9/11 on Friday. According to Vitalant’s Jessica Patrick the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the blood supply this year.

Safety

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Smith Valley

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
Drivers should find an alternative route to avoid the area.

News

85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

News

85-year-old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Mary Mendez credits rest, hydrating, and faith to her recovery

Crime

One injured in Yori Avenue shooting; suspects gone

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police said there was a fight in the street and shots were fired at about 6:50 p.m.

Health

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
At least five our states are getting full funding.