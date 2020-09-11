Advertisement

One injured in Yori Avenue shooting; suspects gone

The scene of a shooting on Yori Avenue.
The scene of a shooting on Yori Avenue.(Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:56 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday evening in the 2600 block of Yori Avenue.

Police said there was a fight in the street and shots were fired at about 6:50 p.m.

A witness took a shooting victim to the hospital and the victim had injuries police described as not life-threatening.

The victim knows the suspect or suspects and they fled before police arrived.

Police said there is no danger to the community and the scene is secure. The investigation continues.

