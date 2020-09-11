Advertisement

Northern Nevada divorce rates go up amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Abel Garcia
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:52 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A combination of unemployment, financial challenges, and homeschooling children have led people to a family disaster.

Reno’s Family Counseling Services located on Terminal Way is seeing nearly ten patients a day. Stuart Gordon, Executive Director said a good majority are struggling to keep their sanity during this pandemic, having an impact on their relationships.

“There is a lot of people out there that really need some help and I do believe you are going to see this huge peak coming of divorce filings,” said Gordon.

He added arguments and conflicts can greatly affect children.

“There is no wall thick enough, no door thick enough, but people tell me they don’t know and that they don’t see,” Gordon said. “Even the little tiny ones they feel the tension and they don’t have the vocabulary to express that fear.”

Gordon recommends parents sit down and understand the needs of one another and take accountability for their actions and apologize when they hurt their partner. He added during these times stability is very important for family growth.

“Do things with our kids that are enjoyable, rent a movie, watch it together, pop some popcorn, and do some family activities,” Gordon explained.

When these issues amongst relationships are not resolved, the aftermath can be devastating. Gordon said he is seeing a rise in domestic violence as well.

“Add stress, financial stress, and alcohol, and other substances on top of it is not a good recipe there,” stated Gordon.

We have no idea when this pandemic will end, which is why it is even more critical to focus on mental health for you and those you love.

Family Counseling Services has received grants to assist those who lost their job, insurance, or facing another burden. To take advantage of these free services go to http://www.fcsnv.org/.

