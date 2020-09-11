Advertisement

Nevada DMV gives additional extension for expired licenses, opens Saturday for new licenses

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:40 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced an additional extension for expired driver’s licenses or those soon to expire. Also, DMV offices will be open Saturday for new residents to get licenses.

Licenses, permits, and identifications with expiration dates of March 12, 2020, or later have been extended for an additional 60 days from Sept. 14 through Nov. 12, 2020. The existing extension is set to expire this Sunday, Sept. 13.  A one-year extension for drivers age 65 and older remains in effect.

As previously announced, the DMV will offer online renewals for most driver’s licenses and all ID cards in October, according to DMV Director Julie Butler.

The new 60-day extension does not apply to vehicle registration or other DMV documents.  The existing extension for registration for those documents not extended will expire on Sept. 13.

The DMV says there are 200,000 expired vehicle registrations currently in Nevada.

“The new extension will allow Nevadans to keep driving legally and avoid crowds at DMV offices once online renewals go live,” Butler said in a statement.  “We have fast-tracked this new online service and it is almost ready to launch.”

DMV Offices will be open for new residents who need a Nevada driver’s license or ID by appointment only from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 19. The department has set up special phone numbers for new residents to be screened and make an appointment.  See https://dmvnv.com/newresident.htm  for details.

