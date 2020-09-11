Nevada advisories warn of unhealthy smoke from wildfires

ARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Advisories issued by health and air quality agencies in southern and northern Nevada warn of elevated and unhealthy levels of smoke from wildfires in the West.

Health officials suggested staying indoors, limiting outdoor activity and keeping windows closed.

Clark Count officials issued a smoke advisory for Friday through Sunday and said the small dust particles and other pollutants in the smoke can aggravate respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease.

Clark County includes metro Las Vegas. In northern Nevada, the Washoe County Health District issued an air pollution alert due to multiple wildfires in northern California.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.