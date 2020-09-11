Advertisement

Tribute underway in Sparks to remember those lost on and after 9/11

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the nation remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, locally people are also coming together at the Sparks Marina to walk and run in remembrance of those lost on and after 9/11.

A nonprofit called Team RWA (Red, White & Blue) is putting together the event to run and walk for 11 hours around the marina. This is the first year it is being hosted in the Reno/Sparks area.

Team RWB says hosting this Moving Tribute is to preserve the memory and support the veterans who served as a result of 9/11.

“We will be talking and running throughout the day in remembrance,” Said Eric Salsman, who is the Community Engagement Director for Team RWB- Reno. “If you want to share some stories and talk to other allies, we will be here for you.”

If you have are interested in joining, Salsman says just bring yourself, water and an American Flag.

The event will be near the gazebo at the Peninsula of the Sparks Marina on the side of Howard Drive. It started at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Outdoor fires now prohibited in Washoe County due to fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The order applies to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

Politics

President Trump appearance planned Saturday at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
According to the president’s campaign site, the event is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m.

News

Nevada advisories warn of unhealthy smoke from wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials suggested staying indoors, limiting outdoor activity and keeping windows closed.

KOLO Cares

Balloon race pilots honor first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Organizers said the display was in honor of those heroes who have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe.

Latest News

News

Atlantis and Vitalant hosts annual Heroes Remembered blood drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Atlantis and Vitalant is hosting its annual Heroes Remembered blood drive in honor of 9/11 on Friday. According to Vitalant’s Jessica Patrick the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the blood supply this year.

Safety

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Smith Valley

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
Drivers should find an alternative route to avoid the area.

News

85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

News

85-year-old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Mary Mendez credits rest, hydrating, and faith to her recovery

Crime

One injured in Yori Avenue shooting; suspects gone

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police said there was a fight in the street and shots were fired at about 6:50 p.m.

Health

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
At least five our states are getting full funding.