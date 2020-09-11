Tribute underway in Sparks to remember those lost on and after 9/11

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the nation remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, locally people are also coming together at the Sparks Marina to walk and run in remembrance of those lost on and after 9/11.

A nonprofit called Team RWA (Red, White & Blue) is putting together the event to run and walk for 11 hours around the marina. This is the first year it is being hosted in the Reno/Sparks area.

Team RWB says hosting this Moving Tribute is to preserve the memory and support the veterans who served as a result of 9/11.

“We will be talking and running throughout the day in remembrance,” Said Eric Salsman, who is the Community Engagement Director for Team RWB- Reno. “If you want to share some stories and talk to other allies, we will be here for you.”

If you have are interested in joining, Salsman says just bring yourself, water and an American Flag.

The event will be near the gazebo at the Peninsula of the Sparks Marina on the side of Howard Drive. It started at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

