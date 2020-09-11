Advertisement

Last suspect from gang shoot out in Reno arrested, authorities say

Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit on Tuesday arrested the last outstanding suspect after rival gangs began shooting at each other at Miguel Ribera Park on Feb. 22.

Antonio “Trouble” Loredo, 19, was arrested for attempted homicide and other outstanding charges, the RGU said Thursday.

Tips from the public led to his arrest, the RGU said.

About 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 22 two gangs began shooting at each other in the Neil Road area. More than 16 shots were fired. Three people were hit by gunfire. All three were hospitalized and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The RGU arrested two juveniles as well as Adrian Matthew Leyva, 18, and Kelvin Torres, 21. All four were charged with challenging to fight with a deadly weapon.  Leyva was additionally charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily injury.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

One injured in Yori Avenue shooting; suspects gone

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police said there was a fight in the street and shots were fired at about 6:50 p.m.

Health

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
At least five our states are getting full funding.

News

UNR student political groups look for members by other means

Updated: 1 hour ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 15 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

News

GOP leaders charge bias in rally cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Political fallout from the cancellation of a Trump campaign rally originally scheduled for Saturday at the airport continues as alternative plans remain a mystery.

Latest News

News

Leader of Washoe's coalition of bar owners talks decision to reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Quiet, smoky weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with warmer temperatures. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and cooler weather, along with possible showers next week. -Jeff

Education

COVID-19 case at Van Gorder Elementary School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
It does not appear anyone else will be excluded from the school.

State

Nevada DMV gives additional extension for expired licenses, opens Saturday for new licenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new 60-day extension does not apply to vehicle registration or other DMV documents.

News

Atlantis Casino Sports Book hope the NFL season continues momentum underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As the NFL Regular season kicks off, for some Nevada Sports Books and fans, the season couldn’t come fast enough.