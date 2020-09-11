Last suspect from gang shoot out in Reno arrested, authorities say

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit on Tuesday arrested the last outstanding suspect after rival gangs began shooting at each other at Miguel Ribera Park on Feb. 22.

Antonio “Trouble” Loredo, 19, was arrested for attempted homicide and other outstanding charges, the RGU said Thursday.

Tips from the public led to his arrest, the RGU said.

About 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 22 two gangs began shooting at each other in the Neil Road area. More than 16 shots were fired. Three people were hit by gunfire. All three were hospitalized and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The RGU arrested two juveniles as well as Adrian Matthew Leyva, 18, and Kelvin Torres, 21. All four were charged with challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. Leyva was additionally charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily injury.

