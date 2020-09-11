Advertisement

Giving back: slot machine players donate loose change to local charities

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Slot machine players at the Atlantis have donated more than $100,000 in loose change to charities over the last two years.

It’s part of the resort’s ‘Giving Module’ program.

Players can insert their slot ticket into the machine and if they have spare change, they can donate it to one of four charities: The American Cancer Society, Honor Flight Nevada, Make A Wish Foundation, or the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Wayne Archer with the Atlantis said, “It’s just so humbling that loose change can has such a positive impact here in our community.”

The Atlantis says their next goal is to hit the $150,000 mark by the end of the year.

