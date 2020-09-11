Advertisement

Friday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Quiet, smoky weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with warmer temperatures. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and cooler weather, along with possible showers next week. -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke from California fires will return tonight which will impact air quality and visibility through tomorrow.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Wed AM wx

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:14 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Blowing dust is impacting air quality and visibility across northern Nevada this morning. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 11 am.

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot Labor Day afternoon with record-breaking temperatures. Winds will pick up this afternoon with Red Flag Warnings in effect through tomorrw.

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day Forecast staring Sep. 5

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Intense, record-breaking heat will continue through Labor Day, along with reductions in air quality due to wildfire smoke from California. Next week will be cooler, with temperatures back close to average for a few days. Another hot streak is possible by the following weekend. Stay cool out there and be safe over the holiday. -Jeff