Emergency in Smith Valley; drivers asked to avoid the area

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working on an emergency near Nevada 338 and Canal Road in Smith Valley south of Yerington.

They ask drivers to avoid the area and to yield to emergency vehicles.

Drivers should find an alternative route to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office did not describe the nature of the emergency.

