COVID-19 case at Van Gorder Elementary School

By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District said there is a new case of COVID-19 at Van Gorder Elementary School. The district did not say if the person was a student or staff member.

It does not appear anyone else will be excluded from the school. The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

The school is being cleaned in accordance with local and federal guidelines.

