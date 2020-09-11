Advertisement

Balloon race pilots honor first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Hot air balloon launch Friday morning
Hot air balloon launch Friday morning(Gurajpal Sangha / KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pilots who participate in the annual Great Reno Balloon Race paid tribute early Friday morning to first responders and frontline workers.

Like many other local events, the balloon race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectators were not allowed at Friday’s balloon launch at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Eleven balloons were launched just after 7 a.m. Organizers said the display was in honor of those heroes who have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe. The launch also fell on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Next year will be the Great Reno Balloon Race’s 40th anniversary. Organizers hope to have 70 balloons participate.

DID YOU SEE THEM? Eleven balloons were launched early this morning from Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in honor of...

Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

KOLO Cares

The Reno Gleaning Project looking to harvest local fruit trees

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
The Reno Gleaning Project is asking fruit tree owners who cannot harvest their own trees to call their organization so the fruit can be given to local charities.

KOLO Cares

9th Annual IHOP Mass Shooting Memorial

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
A retired member of the Nevada National Guard remembers his daughter that lost her life in the IHOP shooting as he runs in the 9th Annual Nevada Guard 5k Memorial.

News

Washoe County Commission approves buying Mail-In-Ballot sorting machine

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The 2020 General Election is less than two months away and election officials are busy preparing for the busy day.

Latest News

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM PDT
Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

KOLO Cares

Have a Heart: Meet Taylor

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
In this month's Have a Heart Report, we introduce you to a young man who loves sports and is looking for his forever family.

KOLO Cares

Food trucks surviving through the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Food trucks are steering their way through the pandemic

KOLO Cares

Giant Red Cross warehouse to move from USA Parkway

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:35 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Red Cross decides to move one of five major disaster relief warehouses from Sparks to Sacramento

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM PDT
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

News

Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM PDT
Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining