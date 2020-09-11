Balloon race pilots honor first responders on 9/11 anniversary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pilots who participate in the annual Great Reno Balloon Race paid tribute early Friday morning to first responders and frontline workers.

Like many other local events, the balloon race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectators were not allowed at Friday’s balloon launch at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Eleven balloons were launched just after 7 a.m. Organizers said the display was in honor of those heroes who have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe. The launch also fell on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Next year will be the Great Reno Balloon Race’s 40th anniversary. Organizers hope to have 70 balloons participate.

DID YOU SEE THEM? Eleven balloons were launched early this morning from Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in honor of... Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Friday, September 11, 2020

