Advertisement

Atlantis Casino Sports Book hope the NFL season continues momentum underway

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the NFL Regular season kicks off, for some Nevada Sports Books and fans, the season couldn’t come fast enough.

Marc Nelson with the Atlantis Sports Book says he hope the NFL season continues the momentum they have been on.

\Nelson says he expect the season to start slow, but eventually pickup as the season progresses. Right now, Nelson says, they are happy the NFL season is here and don’t need it to dominate. He says this because during the previous summers, people usually bet on Baseball. But since this pandemic forced sport leagues to delay their seasons, bettors have had more options.

“It really has been crazy,” said Nelson. “Now you throw College Football and the NFL in there, it should just be gang busters for the next several weeks, while we still have NBA, NHL and the baseball playoffs haven’t even started yet, they still have a third of their season left to go.”

Nelson says since they reopened in June, numbers have been higher than the year before. But the Atlantis is still behind on year-to-date total because Nevada Casinos were forced to close due to the pandemic. But Nelson says they are catching up quickly.

Since some people aren’t visiting casinos due to the pandemic, Nelson says a lot of people have come in and signed up for their mobile app and have been placing bets that way.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Quiet, smoky weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with warmer temperatures. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and cooler weather, along with possible showers next week. -Jeff

Education

COVID-19 case at Van Gorder Elementary School

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
It does not appear anyone else will be excluded from the school.

State

Nevada DMV gives additional extension for expired licenses, opens Saturday for new licenses

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The new 60-day extension does not apply to vehicle registration or other DMV documents.

Education

School is on Friday for Washoe County schools, for now

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
A decision will be made at 4 A.M. Friday morning.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 45 new cases, 75 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 147.

Traffic

Caltrans work will delay I-80 traffic in the Farad area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The delays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Farad area.

Education

3 join ex-Nevada Gov. Sandoval as UNR president finalists

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The other finalists include Chaden Djalali, ex-executive vice president and provost of Ohio University. Jennifer Evans-Cowley is provost and vice president of academic affairs at North Texas. Jonathan Koppell is the dean of the public affairs college at Arizona State.

News

Being Smart With Finances During Pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local financial adviser suggests having a plan in place before unexpected events come up.

Crime

Sex trafficking/kidnapping social media post unverified, per sheriff’s office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The post was reportedly shared thousands of times

Health

Carson School District confirms three more positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of the cases is an employee who works at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. The two other people work in the transportation department.