Atlantis Casino Sports Book hope the NFL season continues momentum underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the NFL Regular season kicks off, for some Nevada Sports Books and fans, the season couldn’t come fast enough.

Marc Nelson with the Atlantis Sports Book says he hope the NFL season continues the momentum they have been on.

\Nelson says he expect the season to start slow, but eventually pickup as the season progresses. Right now, Nelson says, they are happy the NFL season is here and don’t need it to dominate. He says this because during the previous summers, people usually bet on Baseball. But since this pandemic forced sport leagues to delay their seasons, bettors have had more options.

“It really has been crazy,” said Nelson. “Now you throw College Football and the NFL in there, it should just be gang busters for the next several weeks, while we still have NBA, NHL and the baseball playoffs haven’t even started yet, they still have a third of their season left to go.”

Nelson says since they reopened in June, numbers have been higher than the year before. But the Atlantis is still behind on year-to-date total because Nevada Casinos were forced to close due to the pandemic. But Nelson says they are catching up quickly.

Since some people aren’t visiting casinos due to the pandemic, Nelson says a lot of people have come in and signed up for their mobile app and have been placing bets that way.

