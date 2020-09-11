Atlantis and Vitalant hosts annual Heroes Remembered blood drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Atlantis and Vitalant is hosting its annual Heroes Remembered blood drive in honor of 9/11 on Friday. According to Vitalant’s Jessica Patrick the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the blood supply this year.

Patrick said the organization is anticipating a blood shortage as neighboring states continue to battle many wildfires. Officials said the event is a good way to show unity and pay tribute to the lives lost nearly 20 years ago.

She said, “There was of course a critical shortage or blood needed after the events of September 11th. It is just a reminder that at any moment something can happen, where will we need that blood.”

Donors can find out if they have the COVID-19 antibody.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the blood donor desk at (775) 785-6644.

The blood drive is at the Atlantis Parking lot until 5:30 p.m.

