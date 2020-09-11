Advertisement

Atlantis and Vitalant hosts annual Heroes Remembered blood drive

The event is at the Atlantis Parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Atlantis and Vitalant is hosting its annual Heroes Remembered blood drive in honor of 9/11 on Friday. According to Vitalant’s Jessica Patrick the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the blood supply this year.

Patrick said the organization is anticipating a blood shortage as neighboring states continue to battle many wildfires. Officials said the event is a good way to show unity and pay tribute to the lives lost nearly 20 years ago.

She said, “There was of course a critical shortage or blood needed after the events of September 11th. It is just a reminder that at any moment something can happen, where will we need that blood.”

Donors can find out if they have the COVID-19 antibody.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the blood donor desk at (775) 785-6644.

The blood drive is at the Atlantis Parking lot until 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Smith Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Drivers should find an alternative route to avoid the area.

News

85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

News

85-year-old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Mary Mendez credits rest, hydrating, and faith to her recovery

Crime

One injured in Yori Avenue shooting; suspects gone

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police said there was a fight in the street and shots were fired at about 6:50 p.m.

Latest News

Health

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
At least five our states are getting full funding.

News

UNR student political groups look for members by other means

Updated: 16 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 15 new cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

News

GOP leaders charge bias in rally cancellation

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Political fallout from the cancellation of a Trump campaign rally originally scheduled for Saturday at the airport continues as alternative plans remain a mystery.

Crime

Last suspect from gang shoot out in Reno arrested, authorities say

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Antonio “Trouble” Loredo, 19, was the last outstanding suspect from a Neil Road gang shooting.

News

Leader of Washoe's coalition of bar owners talks decision to reopen

Updated: 16 hours ago