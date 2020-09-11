Advertisement

85 year old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

The 85 year old beat Coronavirus and is now looking forward to her 86th birthday
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mary Mendez and her granddaughter Justine are as happy as ever these days. The two have lived together for the past year. But life has not always been this great.

“I wanted to die,” Mendez said, who battled COVID-19 for two weeks.

Her granddaughter, Justine, was also scared.

“I didn’t think she was going to make it, I really didn’t.”

In late August Mendez had some close friends over. She later found out one of the friends had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 85 year old is a part of the vulnerable population.

“Justine and I went to get tested. It was positive,” Mendez said of her experience.

From that point on, Mendez battled for 14 days. Rest, liquids, and faith helped her fight, she said. The virus is something she had never felt before.

“It felt like little animals inside your body just eating away at you," said Mendez. "You can’t smell, you can’t taste, and you’re thirsty all the time.”

Mendez does not have any underlying health conditions. Nevertheless, it was a scary time for Justine who calls her grandmother one of her best friends.

“To know that you could lose the person that you love and care about so much in an instant, it’s really eye opening,” Justine said.

The two say the virus did not bring them closer. Their bond is already strong. But it did put life into perspective. They want others in similar positions to not take love ones for granted, and to listen to health experts.

“Just be careful and follow the rules," Mendez warned others.

Now that Mendez is healthy and out of quarantine she is back to her old self. She cracks jokes with her family, takes walks, and is back to eating one of her favorite meals: sardines with mustard.

She will get to celebrate her 86th birthday on Sunday - an age she did not know she would see just a couple weeks ago.

