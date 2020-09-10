Washoe School District adds extra day to school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District said Wednesday it is adding a day at the end of this school year to make up for days missed already this year.

Class now ends on Monday, June 7, 2021.

TMCC High School students will make up the missed day on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

