Advertisement

US will end current health screening of some travelers

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, a sign for International Arrivals is displayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Beginning next week, the federal government plans to end the current system of temperature checks and travelers vouching for the health. Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they will focus on other measures including stronger reporting of illness at airports. The enhanced screening currently applies to people who have recently been in China, Iran, most European countries, the U.K., Ireland and Brazil.
FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, a sign for International Arrivals is displayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Beginning next week, the federal government plans to end the current system of temperature checks and travelers vouching for the health. Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they will focus on other measures including stronger reporting of illness at airports. The enhanced screening currently applies to people who have recently been in China, Iran, most European countries, the U.K., Ireland and Brazil.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States plans to end enhanced health screening of travelers from certain countries next week, and those visitors will no longer be funneled through 15 large U.S. airports.

Those requirements were imposed in February to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government will remove those edicts beginning Monday.

The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms. The health agency said instead it will focus on other measures including a stronger response to reports of illness at airports, collecting passenger-contact electronically to avoid long lines, and “potential testing to reduce the risk of travel-related transmission” of the virus.

The extra health screening applies to people who have been in China, Iran, most countries in continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. Most people coming from those countries who aren’t U.S. citizens have been barred entry to the country.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A trade group representing the nation’s largest carriers praised the change.

“We continue to support spending scarce screening resources where they can best be utilized,” Airlines for America said in a statement Thursday, “and, given the extremely low number of passengers identified by the CDC as potentially having a health issue, agree that it no longer makes sense to continue screening at these airports.”

Separately, 18 travel and airline groups asked the administration to start pre-flight virus testing as a way to reopen international travel. The groups argue that more screening could allow countries to lift travel restrictions and quarantines that have shut down most travel between the U.S. and Europe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump holds a press conference from the White House.

National

Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after last month’s blast

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear what caused the blaze at the port, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, sending out a shock wave that killed nearly 200 people and caused widespread damage.

Breaking News

Terminal at Reno-Tahoe Int’l back open; suspicious vehicle cleared

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Airport officials said it was due to a suspicious vehicle.

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

Latest News

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.

National Politics

US sanctions Ukraine lawmaker who disclosed Biden recordings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

National Politics

Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Twitter said Thursday that starting next week it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.